Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam timetable for the posts of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB School Teacher exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The Level 1 exam will be held in a single session on February 25. The exams will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.30 PM.

The date for the release of admit card will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for more updates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Here’s RSMSSB School Teacher exam date 2023 schedule.