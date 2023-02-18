The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card/hall ticket for its National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2023 for admission to its MA programmes. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.tiss.edu.

TISSNET 2023 will be conducted on February 25 in computer-based test mode at different centres across the country. The time of the test will be from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM. The date of the results is yet to be notified.

TISSNET is a 100-minute test and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Stage 2 i.e. Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Steps to download TISSNET admit card 2023:

Visit TISS admissions website admissions.tiss.edu Click on the PG Admission TISS NET 2023 hall ticket’ link – ‘Get Hall ticket’ Login using email ID and password The TISSNET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card and take a printout

Here’s direct link to download TISSNET hall ticket 2023.