The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 25 upto 5.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenge. Representations received after 5.00 PM on February 25 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The computer based examination was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The Commission has notified a total of 45,284 posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on GD Constable answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download for the future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.