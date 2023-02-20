The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the Preliminary answer key for the post of Sub Inspectors in the state police force. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities. A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the exam.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 411 posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 1” and “SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 2”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout and raise objections, if any

Direct link to SI Paper I answer key.

Direct link to SI Paper II answer key.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in two papers, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in four papers. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.