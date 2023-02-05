The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the result of the Preliminary written exam conducted for the post of Police Constables in the state police force. Candidates can can check and download the result from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable prelim exam was conducted on January 22 across 34 towns/cities. A total of 4,58,219 candidates appeared for the examination. The answer keys were released on January 23.

As per the result notice, 95,208 candidates have qualified the exam. Shortlisted candidates must fill the Stage II Online Application Form in time for appearing in PMT/PET. Stage II Form for PMT/PET will be available from 3.00 PM on February 13 to 5.00 PM on February 20.

The Board has also released the AP Police Constable cut-offs, final answer and Scanned OMR Sheets.

Here’s AP Police Constable result 2023 notice.

Steps to check AP Police Constable result 2023

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SCT PC PWT RESULTS”

Enter Registration Number, PWT Hall Ticket Number and submit The AP Police Constable result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check AP Constable prelims result 2023.

Direct link to AP Police Constable final answer key 2023.

AP Police Constable cut-offs:

OC: 40% in Paper (i.e., 80 Marks out of 200)

40% in Paper (i.e., 80 Marks out of 200) BC: 35% in Paper (i.e., 70 Marks out of 200)

35% in Paper (i.e., 70 Marks out of 200) SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen: 30% in Paper (i.e. 60 Marks out of 200)

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.