The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the model answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, February 21. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. After the release of answer keys, candidates shall match keys with recorded responses to calculate the probable score. Challenges to the answer key can be submitted with evidence between February 22 and 25. The candidate response sheet has already been released.

IIT Kanpur will then prepare the GATE 2023 result based on the final answer key and announce it on March 16. Scorecards will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

Steps to download GATE answer key 2023: