Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will today, February 21, close the online application window for the Maharashtra Group C and Group B Services Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in. Earlier, the application deadline was February 14.

The MPSC Group C and Group B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in September 2023. Refer to the notification below for eligibility criteria and other details.

Here’s MPSC Group B, C recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 394 for prelim and Rs 544 for Main exam. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2023

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.

Selection Process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.