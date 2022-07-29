The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the dates for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates can check the notice at mpsc.gov.in. The MPSC Group B Mains 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on January but was postponed.

According to the new schedule, the Maharashtra Group B Main exam will be held on September 11, 25, October 15 and 16.

The Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

Here’s MPSC Group B Main exam 2020 date notice.