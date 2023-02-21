The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card/ call letter for Paper 2 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC JE Paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023. As per the SSC JE paper 1 result, 15,605 candidates have been provisionally qualified in Civil Engineering and 4,533 in JE Electrical / Mechanical Engineering to appear for JE Paper 2.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC JE admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

Steps to download SSC JE Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Click on the SSC JE Paper 2 admit card link Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC JE Paper 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.

The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.