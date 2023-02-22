Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the various posts under Assam Police Commando Battalion and Radio Organisation (APRO) notified by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies. These include 42 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs 14000- 60500 and 16 vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO in the pay scale of Rs 14000- 60500.

Here’s Assam Police Commando recruitment 2023 notification.

Here’s Assam Police SI APRO recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a graduate degree. For APRO, BSc (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) or BE/ BTech.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, PET/PST and viva voce/ Psychometric Test.

Application fee

There is no application fee.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023.