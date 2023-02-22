Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website odishapolice.gov.in using their login ID.

The written examination for the post of Constables (Civil) will be conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. Candidates are requested to report at their respective examination centres by 9.00 AM on February 26, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com On the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.