SSC CGL scorecard 2022 releasing today for Tier 1 exam
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result scorecard today the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL marksheet at the official website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted from December 1 to 13 and the results were announced on February 9. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from February 22 to March 8 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.
Steps to check SSC CGL scorecard 2022:
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- Login using Registered ID and Password
- Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CGL’
- Click on the result link for the relevant post
- The SSC CGL Tier 1 marksheet will appear on screen
- Download and check by searching roll number.
Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination. Over 62,000 candidates have cleared the tier 1 exam. The is scheduled from March 2 to 7.
The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.