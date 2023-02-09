The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 Skill Test shortly. Candidates will be able to download their SSC Steno admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC Stenographer skill test will be held on February 15 and 16 and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices. The SSC Stenographer exam result was announced on January 9.

A total of 13,100 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Steps to download SSC Steno skill test admit card:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘STENOGRAPHER (GRADE ‘C’ & ‘D’) EXAMINATION, 2022: SKILL TEST’

Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC Stenographer skill test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.