Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Theatre Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service notified by the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Theatre Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Pass in Higher Secondary Course with the science subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology or Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and one year certificate course in Theatre Technician conducted by the Government Medical Institutions under the control of the Director of Medical Education or in any other institutions recognized by the State or Central Government.

Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH)/DW category.

Here’s TN MRB Theatre Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for TN MRB Theatre Assistant recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Online Registration” tab Click on “Register / Login” against Theatre Assistant posts Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TN MRB Theatre Assistant recruitment 2023.