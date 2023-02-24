The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till March 15.

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

Here’s HSSC TGT notification 2023.

Haryana TGT vacancy details

TGT English: 1751

TGT Home Science: 73

TGT Music: 10

TGT Physical Education: 821

TGT Arts: 1443

TGT Sanskrit: 714

TGT Urdu: 21

TGT Science: 1297

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18‐42 years as on March 15, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

(a) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

(b) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.

(c) Essential qualification (Bachelor’s Degree) is given with each post in the notification.

Application Fee

The general category male and female applicants shall pay Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The fee for male SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and for females Rs 18. Ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e. http://adv22023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form.

Steps to apply for Haryana TGT recruitment 2023: