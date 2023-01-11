The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the Common Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana CET 2022 written exam (OMR based) was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26000 (tentative) vacancies.

Candidates are advised to check/download their CET Score Card, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in available at official website.

HSSC CET 2022 Cut-Off normalised marks (excluding benefit of socio-economic marks) out of 95 marks are as follows:

i) General Category Candidate: 47.50 & above i.e. 50% & above.

ii) Reserved Categories (both vertical & horizontal who are bonafide resident of Haryana): 38.00 & above i.e. 40% & above.

Steps to download HSSC CET result 2022:

Visit link hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit The Haryana CET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download Haryana CET 2022 result.