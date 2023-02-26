The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified 5000+ vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in till March 27.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 3099 vacancies for Junior Assistant and 2297 vacancies for Panchayat Executive Officer. A Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 will be conducted for the district cadre posts of PA and JEO in various district establishments under different departments of the state government.

Here’s OSSSC JA, PEO notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

JA : Class +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

PEO : Class +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a practical test. The written exam will consist of 180 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The practical test will be basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

Exam fee

No exam fee.

Steps to apply for OSSSC JA, PEO recruitment 2023: