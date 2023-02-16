The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in from February 24 to March 27.

Over a thousand vacancies are expected to be filled under this OSSSC recruitment. A Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 will be conducted for the district cadre posts of PA and JEO in various district establishments under different departments of the state government.

The details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and others terms and conditions will be available in the detailed advertisements to be issued soon on the official website. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Here’s OSSSC JA, PEO short notification 2023.