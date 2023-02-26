The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022 Tier-II. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 7. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, over 62,000 candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in SSC CGL Tier-II examination.

Here’s SSC CGL Tier 2 timetable notice.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam timetable Exam dates Paper Shift and timing March 2, 3, 6 and 7 Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) Shift-I

9:00 to 11:15 AM

9:00 to 12:00 Noon

|| Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) Shift-II

2:00 to 2:40 PM

March 4 Paper-II Shift-I

9:00 to 11:00 AM || Paper-III Shift-II

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Candidates can download their SSC CGL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth from the regional websites of SSC..

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CGL’ – click on the TIER 2 admit card link Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CGL Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.