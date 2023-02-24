SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2023: Check steps to download
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 7.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022 Tier-II shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 7. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in SSC CGL Tier-II examination. Over 62,000 candidates have cleared the tier 1 exam.
Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.
The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
Steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2023:
- Visit the regional websites of SSC
- Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CGL’ – click on the TIER 2 admit card link (when available)
- Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth
- The SSC CGL Mains admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.