The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam or AISSEE 2023. Candidates can check and download their scorecard from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the final answer sheet on the portal.

The AISSEE 2023 exam was conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. The provisional answer keys were released on February 13.

“Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode only. Candidates are required to register themselves at https://mes.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling to move to the next stage of the process for admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools through e-counselling,” the notice said.

Here’s AISSEE 2023 result notice.

Steps to check AISSEE result 2023:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in Click the result scorecard link Login through Application No and date of birth

The AISSEE scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download AISSEE 2023 scorecard.

Direct link to download AISSEE 2023 merit list.