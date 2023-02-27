Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the notification for Rajyaseva or Civil Services Common Preliminary Examination, 2023. The online application process will be conducted from March 2 to 22 at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2023 will be held on June 4 across districts of Maharashtra for recruitment to various Group A and B posts in the Maharashtra state government. The Main exams for each service will be conducted in October.

MPSC has notified a total of 673 vacancies in different posts at the state government. Candidates can check and download the official notification from the MPSC portal mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Rajyaseva 2023 notification.

Vacancy details

MPSC Civil Service Group A and B: 295

MPSC Architectural Engineering Service (Group A, B): 130

MPSC Electrical Engineering Service (Group B): 15

Inspector of Legal Metrology (Group B): 39

Food & Drugs Administration Service (Group B): 194

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 19-38 years as on June 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A graduate qualification.

Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the combined preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by the Main exam for each Group/Service and personal interviews.

Application Fee

Open-category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 294.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.