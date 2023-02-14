Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for paper 1 of Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C Main exam 2022 paper 1 was held on February 4. A total of 10,202 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till February 18. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Group C Mains answer key:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Group C Main Examination 2022

The MPSC Group C Mains answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C Mains answer key 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.