Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023: Apply for 128 Specialist Officer posts till March 6
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in till Mach 6, 2023.
Indian Bank has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Postcodes 7 to 41. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in till Mach 6, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 posts.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.
Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO 2023 posts
- Visit the official website www.indianbank.in
- On the homepage, click on Career tab
- Click on “Click here – Registration for Postcode 7 to 41 under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SO posts (Postcodes 7 to 41).
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.