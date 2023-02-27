Indian Bank has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Postcodes 7 to 41. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in till Mach 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO 2023 posts

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on “Click here – Registration for Postcode 7 to 41 under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts (Postcodes 7 to 41).

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.