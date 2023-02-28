The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced the result of the Sub Inspectors Preliminary Written Test 2023. Candidates can check and download their results online from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities. The answer key was released on February 20.

A total of 1.51 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. As per the result notice, 57,923 candidates (Male- 49386, Female- 8537) have qualified the prelim exam. They are now eligible for physical tests.

The scanned OMR Sheet will be available on the website till 11 AM on March 4 for download.

Here’s AP Police SI results 2023 notice.

Steps to check AP Police SI results 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SCT SI PWT RESULTS” Enter Registration Number, PWT Hall Ticket Number and submit The AP Police SI result marks will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future refernec.

Here’s direct link to check APSLPRB SI results 2023.

AP Police SI cut-off marks:

OC: 40% in each Paper (i.e., 40 Marks out of 100 in each paper)

BC: 35% ineach Paper (i.e., 35 Marks out of 100 in each paper)

SC, ST and ESM: 30% in each Paper (i.e.30 Marks out of 100 in each paper).

The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 411 posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in two papers, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in four papers. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.