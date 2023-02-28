The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Steno exam for the Punjabi language is now scheduled on March 11. The admit card will be available for download from March 5. The Punjabi Language exam will be a single test for the Punjabi language for candidates who have applied for both the posts of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.

Here’s PSSSB Stenotypist, Junior Scale Stenographer exam notice.

PSSSB has notified 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer.

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.