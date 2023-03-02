Bank of India has released the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023. The links for downloading the call letter for the online examination, as well as the information handout will be provided at bankofindia.co.in in due course of time.

The examination except for the Test of English Language and English Descriptive paper will be held bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature i.e. marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing merit List, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 Probationary Officer vacancies, which includes 350 Credit Officer in General Banking stream and 150 IT Officer in Specialist stream.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Career—Download Call Letter’ Click on Probationary Officers in JMGS-I admit card link Download the admit card and take a printout

Selection Procedure

Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview.