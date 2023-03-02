High Court of Orissa has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and Assistant Section Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till March 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 vacancies, of which 199 vacancies are for the Assistant Section Officer posts and 35 for Junior Stenographer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Section Officer: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/she must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Junior Stenographer: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/she should have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in type writing along with adequate knowledge in Computer Applications.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Direct link to Junior Assistant post notification.

Direct link to ASO post notification.

Application Process

Applications should be submitted only through online mode by logging in to website of the High Court of Orissa i.e. www.orissahighcourt.nic.in (Quick Links—Recruitment Corner—Examination Portal). Then Click on “Assistant Section Officer, 2023”.

The applicants must go through the “Instructions to Candidates” available on the portal before filling application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.