West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final merit list for the post of Wireless Supervisor. Eligible candidates can download the final merit list from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

“Candidates are advised to search their results in excel files by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. The Final Merit List of Provisionally selected candidates is also available on the “Notice Board” of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), 6th Cross Road, Block-DJ, Sector-II, Saltlake City, Kolkata – 700091,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, a total of 73 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted in connection with recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020.

Steps to download the final merit list

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab Click on Wireless Supervisor final merit list link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final merit list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Wireless Supervisor final merit list.