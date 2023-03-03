IDBI Bank has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website idbibank.in till March 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 Specialist Cadre Officer posts.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 75

Assistant General Manager: 29

Deputy General Manager: 10

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s IDBI SO recruitment 2023 official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for IDBI SO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Specialist Officers - 2023-24”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IDBI Bank So recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.