The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that admission to UG courses earlier done through the ICAR-AIEEA exam, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. The notice is available on the official website nta.ac.in.

So far, NTA conducted the ICAR Entrance Examinations- AIEEA (UG) for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). CUET (UG)-2023 is a common entrance exam for admission to UG programmes offered by Central Universities and other Participating Institutions.

In its notice, the Agency said, “It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. Hence, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for 20% ICAR All India Quota Seats, for the academic year 2023-24.”

Candidates shall visit the website of ICAR icar.org.in and read the Prospectus/Information Bulletin on the details such as eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, subject combinations which they are required to appear in CUET(UG), reservation, admission procedure, etc.

The online registration window is currently open for CUET UG 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023, upto 9.00 PM. The CUET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

Here’s NTA ICAR-AIEEA UG admission notice.

NTA has also announced that ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2023 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph. D.)-2023 will continue to be conducted separately as in earlier years. Candidates who are desirous of applying for ICAR-AIEEA (PG)-2023 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 are advised to be in touch with the NTA website for further information.