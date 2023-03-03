The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card for the CEPTAM-10/ A&A CBT Tier 1 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 20. The Tier-I (CBT) will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions.

The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied cadre (A&A). The selection process will consist of Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable).

Steps to apply for DRDO A&A admit card 2023:



Visit the official website drdo.gov.in Go to “Careers” tab – ‘Other Recruitment’ – ‘CEPTAM-10/A&A’ Click ON View/Download Admit Card for CBT Tier-I Enter Application No and date of birth and submit The DRDO A&A admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

