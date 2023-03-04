TSPSC VAS 2023 correction window opens at tspsc.gov.in
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till March 6 upto 5.00 PM.
The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15-16. The written examination (Objective Type) will be held in Hyderabad. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).
Steps for TSPSC VAS application correction
- Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
- Click on the edit application link for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts
- Key in your login details and submit
- Make the necessary corrections
- Submit the form and download a copy
Direct link to TSPSC VAS application correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.