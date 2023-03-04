Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till March 6 upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15-16. The written examination (Objective Type) will be held in Hyderabad. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Steps for TSPSC VAS application correction

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary corrections Submit the form and download a copy

