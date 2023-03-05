Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Mines Inspector Mains 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in from March 6 onwards. A total of 177 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Mines Inspector.

Steps to download Mines Inspector Main admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Mines Inspector Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.