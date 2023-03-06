Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit card today for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 will be conducted on March 26 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: General Studies I- 10.00 AM to 12 noon and General Studies II- 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The list of candidates along with roll numbers has already been issued.

Here’s APSC CCE exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download APSC prelims admit card 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam admit card link (when available)

Key in your Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth and submit The APSC CCE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).