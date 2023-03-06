Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023: Last day to apply for 128 Specialist Officer posts
Indian Bank will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Postcodes 7 to 41. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in.
The Indian Bank recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 Specialist Officer posts.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023 notification.
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.
Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website www.indianbank.in
- On the homepage, click on Career tab
- Click on “Click here – Registration for Postcode 7 to 41 under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference