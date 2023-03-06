Indian Bank will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Postcodes 7 to 41. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in.

The Indian Bank recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 Specialist Officer posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on “Click here – Registration for Postcode 7 to 41 under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023.