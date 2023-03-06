MPPEB Patwari admit card 2023 released for Group 2, sub group 4 posts
The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to April 26.
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies.
Steps to download MP Patwari admit card 2023:
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on admit card link for ‘Group-2 (Sub Group -4)‘
- Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit
- The MPPEB Patwari admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference