Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the official notification for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Typist and Other Posts under Group-4, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till March 20.

The MPPEB Group 4 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, in two shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3047 vacancies, including 1982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 4 vacancy 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass from a recognized board and a degree/diploma in relevant field.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.