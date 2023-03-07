Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the revised exam date for the Accounts Assistant written exam. The exam was earlier held on March 6 last year but was cancelled after alleged irregularities.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam will now be held from March 16 to April 1 in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) mode. The city intimation/ Level-1 Admit Cards will be available for download from March 9. This Admit Card is issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

Final/ Level-2 Admit Card would be released three days prior to the exam date(s), depicting the Name and Address of Exam Centre.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Here’s JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam date 2023 notice.