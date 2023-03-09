Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Group B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till April 7.

The DSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies under Department of Training & Technical Education (DTTE), Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Vacancy Details

Instructor Millwright: 7

Technical Assistant (Junior): 2

Maintenance Mechanic: 1

Craft Instructor: 159

Employability Skills Instructor: 18

Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26

Workshop Attendant: 45

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years as on April 7, 2023. For Workshop Attendant, the bar is 18-27 years.

Educational Qualification: Refer to the notification.

Here’s DSSSB recruitment Advt 01/2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM are exempted from paying the application fees.

Steps to apply for DSSSB posts

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click the new registration link and complete form to create profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier examination scheme.