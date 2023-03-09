The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the final merit list from the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO interview round was conducted in February. The result merit list includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. “These results are provisional and are subject to: i) Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s) ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed,” said the result notice.

The SBI CBO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

Steps to check SBI CBO final result 2022:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS’ Click on the final result link The SBI CBO final merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to download SBI CBO final result 2022.