Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the exam hall ticket tomorrow, March 10, for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B). Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15-16. The written exam will be held in Hyderabad.

“Candidates may note that Paper-I i.e., General Studies and General Abilities is common for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-A & Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-B,” the notice said.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B). The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Here’s TSPSC VAS hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TSPSC VAS hall ticket 2023:

