The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Steno exam for the Punjabi language is scheduled to be conducted on March 11. The Punjabi Language exam will be a single test for candidates who have applied for both the posts of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.

PSSSB has notified 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.

