IAF AFCAT 1 result 2023 announced at afcat.cdac.in
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 01/2023.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 01/2023. Registered candidates can check their results online at the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The IAF AFCAT 01/2023 exam was held from February 24 to 26 to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.
‘AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” said the notice.
Steps to check IAF AFCAT result 2023:
- Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/
- On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 01/2023 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab
- Login using registered Email ID and Password
- The AFCAT result will appear on screen
- Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.