The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the date for the physical tests for the post of Fireman and Mineral Guard. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB will conduct the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) from April 10 onwards. The admit cards will be available for download at the official website from March 23 (12 noon).

The venue for the PST and PET will be Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 21 posts of Fireman and 5 posts of Mineral Guard.

Here’s APSSC Fireman PET/PST notice.