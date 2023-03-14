Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year board exams 2023. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE March 2023) for 1st year students will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The TS Inter 2nd year exam will be held from March 16 to April 4.

The practical exams for both the General and Vocational course are currently underway since February 15 and will end on March 2.

Here’s TS Inter exam timetable 2023.

Steps to download TS Inter hall ticket 2023

Visit official website bie.ap.gov.in Click on the Intermediate Public Examination hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 1st year IPE admit card link.

Direct link to 2nd year IPE admit card link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.