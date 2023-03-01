Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the hall tickets this week for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year board exams 2023. Students will be able to download their hall tickets at the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE March 2023) for 1st year students will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The TS Inter 2nd year exam will be held from March 16 to April 4.

The practical exams for both the General and Vocational course are currently underway since February 15 and will end on March 2.

Here’s TS Inter exam timetable 2023.

Steps to download TS Inter hall ticket 2023: