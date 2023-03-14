Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the physical standard test (PST)/physical efficiency test (PET) of the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted from March 20 to April 17 at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow. A total of 5630 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Steps to download Forest Guard admit card

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard admit card link under ‘Important Announcement’

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

