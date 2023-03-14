Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Physical Education Lecturer. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in from April 3 onwards.

“Those candidates who are not able to download their admit cards, may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar upto 06.04.2023,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Physical Education Lecturer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

