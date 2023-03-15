The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 Session 2 following requests from aspirants. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from March 15 to 16 (upto 10.50 PM). The earlier deadline was March 12.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2,” reads the notification.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on registration link for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registered applicants can sign in and proceed with the application process Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2.